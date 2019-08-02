Zoë Kravitz Just Made a Major Announcement on Instagram

If you've ever pinned photos of Zoë Kravitz to your mood board, aspiring after her sculpted cheekbones and perfectly flicked eyeliner, you're in luck — the Big Little Lies actress is apparently working on a beauty line to help you get at least one step closer to looking like the flawless spawn of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz posted a short teaser video of herself stirring a pot of red liquid to Instagram, captioning it, "@YSLBEAUTY

#YSLBEAUTYXZOECOLLECTION. ME + YSL BEAUTÉ! STAY TUNED FOR MORE, SEPTEMBER 1ST."

From the looks of it, she appears to be teasing a makeup line collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent beauty, which she's been the face of since 2017. Since all we have is a short clip, it's unclear what exactly we might get out of the collab, but it does look like lipstick of some kind will be involved, if we were to guess by the footage of her stirring the red pot, with colorful test tubes laying nearby.

Just take all our money now.