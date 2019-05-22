Zoë Kravitz Secretly Got Married to Karl Glusman: Report

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have reportedly secretly tied the knot, according to a source from Us Weekly. Sources have also confirmed the marriage to Harper's Bazaar.

The source said that the actress and her fiancé, who starred in the 2015 film Love, are now "legally married," but still plan to have a traditional ceremony in France in June. (Talk about pulling a Jophie — right down to the French summer wedding.)

Kravitz and Glusman first met in 2016 when they were introduced by mutual friends at a bar, Us Weekly reports. In October 2018, she casually revealed to Rolling Stone that they were engaged, in the most chill way possible.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she said. “No, I’m engaged! I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

“He nailed it," she said about the proposal. "And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

A rep for Kravitz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.