Zoë Kravitz Had the Best Reaction to Beyoncé's Lisa Bonet Costume

When Beyoncé shared a photo of herself from Halloween last year as a dead ringer for '90s fashion icon Lisa Bonet, the internet wondered how the actress's daughter Zoë Kravitz would react to the epic costume— especially considering the singer's twins Rumi and Sir Carter also wore identical outfits to one Kravitz wore as a child in the picture.

Well, Zoë has officially seen Bey's transformation, and her reaction is hilarious.

On Friday evening, the Big Little Lies star compared Beyoncé's costume to a throwback Kravitz-Bonet family photo on Instagram, and the resemblance between the two mothers is uncanny. "I can't ....is @beyonce also my mom now or ?" Kravitz jokingly questioned, garnering a laugh from her co-star Shailene Woodley in the comments section.

In another social media post, Zoë proved her case stronger with more images of Bey and her mom looking like twins. "Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? yassss," she captioned the snapshots.

Beyoncé is just eight years older than Kravitz, making it impossible to be her mother, however, we're convinced these two are somehow related.