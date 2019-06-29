Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Just Got Married at Her Dad Lenny's Paris Estate

Congratulations are in order for Zoë Kravitz and her groom, Karl Glusman!

According to People, the couple just tied the knot at the actress's famous dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris home on Saturday evening. The opulent 18th-century mansion was an ideal choice for a wedding venue, as it boasts oversized French doors that open out to a garden, contemporary artwork from Andy Warhol and Michel Basquiat, and a curved marble stairwell in the entry.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

And, most importantly, the home's wine cellar — which is always stocked with bottles of Dom-Perignon — was converted into a speakeasy for the occasion.

Despite the lavish setting, the nuptials themselves could have been low-key considering the way the couple's engagement went down.

“I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz told Rolling Stone about Glusman's proposal in their living room. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

However, if Zoë's pre-wedding dinner with her famous friends and family was any indication of the actual reception, we imagine it was a party not to be forgotten.