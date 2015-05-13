How Does Zoë Kravitz Find Time to Make Music and Star in Movies? "I Just Don't Sleep!"

With Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet as her parents, we're not surprised that Zoë Kravitz has become a force to reckon with in the worlds of both music and acting. This week alone, the 26-year-old star has two major films coming out (Mad Max: Fury Road and Good Kill) and is working on brand new music with her electro-pop band, Lolawolf, to be released next month.

"It's hard to find time to do both," says Kravitz, who most recently toured with alt singer, Twin Shadow and rapper Azealia Banks. "At first, music was just a hobby, but now there is a little bit more demand."

Interestingly enough, as her music is taking off, Kravitz's acting career is also hitting new heights. Following her turn in Insurgent earlier this year and the two releases this week, she will hit the big screen again in June with the dramedy, Dope, which was a breakout hit at Sundance. "I don't want to half-ass anything," she says. "I'll make time for all of it—but I just don't sleep!"

