The $70 Comfy Shoes That Zoe Kravitz Wears Everywhere

Anthony Maule/Artists + Company
Samantha Simon
Apr 04, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

If there’s anyone who knows what’s cool at any given moment, it’s Zoë Kravitz. We trust our May cover star's take on all things style and beauty. Tiny sunglasses? She’s mastered the look. Denim on denim? She’s a Canadian tuxedo pro. 

Part of Kravitz’s chic appeal is that she doesn’t follow trends; she makes them. And while the cool factor may very well run in her genes—her dad is rocker Lenny Kravitz and her mom is actress Lisa Bonet—the super-chill 29-year-old has proved that she’s worthy of our attention all on her own. When she’s not busy filming Big Little Lies, the biggest TV sensation in recent memory, Kravitz spends her time recording music and performing with her band, Lolawolf. She’s also the face of Saint Laurent’s Spring 2018 campaign in addition to being named YSL Beauté's global makeup ambassador.

VIDEO: Is it Cool? With Zoë Kravitz

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz and “Godmama” Marisa Tomei on Their Tattoos, Female Friendship, and the Big Little Lies Group Text

We asked the actress and musician to give us the lowdown on what she’s really feeling these days. Scroll down to find out 21 of her favorite things, from her fashion and makeup must-haves to her top travel spot and go-to restaurant. And for more stories like this, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download ​​​​​​ April 13.

1 of 21 Courtesy YSL

Must-have tote

"Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello."

available at ysl.com $1,050 SHOP NOW
2 of 21 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Style Icon

"My mom, [Lisa Bonet]."

3 of 21 Courtesy Mandarin Oriental

Dream Destination

"Mandarin Oriental in Tokyo."

4 of 21 Courtesy YSL

Signature scent

"YSL Black Opium."

available at nordstrom.com $91 SHOP NOW
5 of 21 Courtesy Alexander Wang

Denim obsessions

"Alexander Wang jacket ($450) and jeans ($265)."

6 of 21 Courtesy Penguin Random House

Current Read

"South and West: From a Notebook, by Joan Didion."

available at amazon.com $14 SHOP NOW
7 of 21 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Top Hat

"A black beanie."

8 of 21 Courtesy

Pout Perfector

"YSL Tatouage Couture."

available at sephora.com $36 SHOP NOW
9 of 21 Courtesy Scout

Top shopping spot

"Scout in Los Angeles."

10 of 21 Getty Images

Flower Picks

"Peonies and lilies."

11 of 21 Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Binge-Worthy Show

"The Sopranos."

12 of 21 Courtesy Le Specs

Go-to Shades

"Adam Selman x Le Specs 'The Last Lolita' sunglasses."

available at openingceremony.com $120 SHOP NOW
13 of 21 Emilio's Ballato/Facebook

Ideal Meal

"Rigatoni Zucchini at Emilio’s Ballato in N.Y.C."

14 of 21 Courtesy

Skincare savior 

"Retrouvé Intensive Replenishing Facial Moisturizer."

available at bergdorfgoodman.com $445 SHOP NOW
15 of 21 Courtesy Maria Tash

Jewelry all-star

"Maria Tash earring."

available at venusbymariatash.com $625 SHOP NOW
16 of 21 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Fitness fave 

"Walking around N.Y.C."

17 of 21 TIPS; Courtesy YSL

Eyebrow MVP

"YSL Couture Brow."

available at nordstrom.com $35 SHOP NOW
18 of 21 Courtesy Nike

Coolest kicks

"Nike sneakers."

available at nordstrom.com $70 SHOP NOW
19 of 21 Courtesy Grown Alchemist

Hair-care hero

"Grown Alchemist shampoo and conditioner."

available at grownalchemist.com $44 SHOP NOW
20 of 21 The One I Love NYC/Facebook

Hidden Gem

"I love everything from The One I Love NYC."

21 of 21 PeopleImages/Getty Images

Beauty Splurge

"A facial by Terri Lawton."

