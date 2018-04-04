The $70 Comfy Shoes That Zoe Kravitz Wears Everywhere

If there’s anyone who knows what’s cool at any given moment, it’s Zoë Kravitz. We trust our May cover star's take on all things style and beauty. Tiny sunglasses? She’s mastered the look. Denim on denim? She’s a Canadian tuxedo pro.

Part of Kravitz’s chic appeal is that she doesn’t follow trends; she makes them. And while the cool factor may very well run in her genes—her dad is rocker Lenny Kravitz and her mom is actress Lisa Bonet—the super-chill 29-year-old has proved that she’s worthy of our attention all on her own. When she’s not busy filming Big Little Lies, the biggest TV sensation in recent memory, Kravitz spends her time recording music and performing with her band, Lolawolf. She’s also the face of Saint Laurent’s Spring 2018 campaign in addition to being named YSL Beauté's global makeup ambassador.

VIDEO: Is it Cool? With Zoë Kravitz

We asked the actress and musician to give us the lowdown on what she's really feeling these days. Scroll down to find out 21 of her favorite things, from her fashion and makeup must-haves to her top travel spot and go-to restaurant.