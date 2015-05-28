Zoe Kravitz Is the Newest Celeb to Cut Her Long Hair Into a Totally Gorgeous Lob

Seriously, is there a look Zoe Kravitz can't pull off? When it comes to the hottest hairstyles, Kravitz has always been ahead of the curve—she knew the pixie would be a big deal earlier than we did, worked pastel highlights long before they became a trending topic, and even went from deep brunette to blonde prior to Kim K's attempt to #BreakTheInternet. Now, she's jumping onto the lob trend, with her own cool-girl twist, natch. The star took to Instagram to reveal her new shoulder-skimming 'do, which will also be making its own debut on the big screen when she reprises her role as Christina in the Divergent sequel, Allegiant. We're loving how the caramel highlights flatter the warm tones in her skin, not to mention how the breezy length is especially fitting for the rising temps.

