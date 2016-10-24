You've Never Seen Zoë Kravitz's Hair Quite Like This Before

If you’ve been debating whether to lighten up your hair color this fall, Zoë Kravitz has taken your blonde ambition to a whole other level. The 27-year-old actress/Lolawolf frontwoman/ Yves Saint Laurent Beaute muse debuted a bleach blonde bob via an Instagram selfie on Sunday afternoon.

“Blond like Frank. Thank you @majormoonn.” Kravitz captioned the selfie, name-checking Frank Ocean’s new album. The new hair shade is the latest in the series of badass beauty look that the multi-hyphenate has become synonymous with, and is quite the departure from the long, ‘90s-inspired braids she rocked that were reminiscent of her mom actress Lisa Bonet’s signature style.

Blond like frank. Thank you @majormoonn • 🌊• A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 23, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

The major hair change came courtesy of L.A.-based hairstylist Daniel Moon, also known as Major Moonshine who has a cult-like following for his glitter hair gel and mastery of ROYGBIV dye jobs. Although bright blonde shade is new, Kravitz is still rocking her natural texture. Check out her new look above, and see more celeb hair makeovers in our gallery.