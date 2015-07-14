Zoë Kravitz Rocks a Black Bikini and Body Chains in Miami

This might be the edgiest beach look we've ever seen. Zoë Kravitz hit the sand in Miami this week, where she showed off her killer physique in a black two-piece suit. But it wasn't just her bikini, toned abs, and assortment of tattoos that caught our eye—the star took her oceanside accessory game to a whole new level, rocking a heavy silver body chain, two intricate leg chains, and a selection of matching bracelets and rings as she took a dip in water.

But Kravitz didn't spend her day of fun in the sun alone. Her new boyfriend, singer-songwriter George Lewis Jr. (who looks eerily similar to Zoë's famous dad Lenny Kravitz), was along for the trip. The actress is currently on a break from filming the upcoming two-part movie Allegiant, the last two installments in the Divergent series where she plays the tough Christina.

