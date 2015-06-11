Zoë Kravitz Wows in Alexis Bittar's New Ad Campaign

There's no question that Zoë Kravitz is completely beautiful, and she's proving this once again in Alexis Bittar's new campaign. The actress and musician (who is featured in our July issue) stars front and center in the jewelry label's fall/winter 2015 ad, and we love her glam yet edgy look.

"I have always admired Zoë's strong and unique sense of self," Bittar said in a statement. "I felt a connection and a kindred spirit in this girl, and knew that I had to work with her. Her inner strength and individuality are so apparent and makes the jewelry come alive."

And the feeling was mutual. Kravitz also shared the image on her Instagram account, with the caption: "Thank you so much @alexisbittar for including me in your fall campaign. Such an honor to be reppin for such a beautiful man--inside and out!"

RELATED: How Does Zoë Kravitz Find Time to Make Music and Star in Movies? "I Just Don't Sleep!"