Zoë Kravitz Wore an 18k Gold Bra on the Red Carpet

Nothing like $24,000 lingerie to get your Sunday night off to the right start. 

By Isabel Jones
Feb 25, 2019 @ 11:00 am
Though Zoë Kravitz skipped the Oscars this year, she made sure to rep the show’s namesake statuette at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Arriving at the high-profile fête alongside fiancé Karl Glusman, Kravitz, known for her eclectic style, hit the carpet in a floor-length black Saint Laurent skirt, matching Saint Laurent purse, and a sheer 18k gold Elsa Peretti halter bra top worth $24,000.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Wow, awkward, I wore the same thing to my Oscars party …

And as though her torso wasn’t blinged out enough, the Gemini star accessorized with a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings, a stack of diamond bracelets worth more than $150,000, an 18 carat diamond ring, and two thick pavé diamond bands.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

NSFW, extra as hell, and dripping in diamonds? That’s our definition of a red carpet win. Perhaps this aesthetic can be incorporated into season two of Big Little Lies? Bling Little Lies has a nice ring to it, no?