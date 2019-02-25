Zoë Kravitz Wore an 18k Gold Bra on the Red Carpet

Though Zoë Kravitz skipped the Oscars this year, she made sure to rep the show’s namesake statuette at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Arriving at the high-profile fête alongside fiancé Karl Glusman, Kravitz, known for her eclectic style, hit the carpet in a floor-length black Saint Laurent skirt, matching Saint Laurent purse, and a sheer 18k gold Elsa Peretti halter bra top worth $24,000.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Wow, awkward, I wore the same thing to my Oscars party …

And as though her torso wasn’t blinged out enough, the Gemini star accessorized with a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond drop earrings, a stack of diamond bracelets worth more than $150,000, an 18 carat diamond ring, and two thick pavé diamond bands.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

NSFW, extra as hell, and dripping in diamonds? That’s our definition of a red carpet win. Perhaps this aesthetic can be incorporated into season two of Big Little Lies? Bling Little Lies has a nice ring to it, no?