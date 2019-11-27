Zoë Kravitz Cut Off All Her Hair

No stranger to changing up her hair, Zoë Kravitz is at it again. Just a few days ago, she was boasting long, long dreadlocks, but fans bid that look farewell, because Kravtiz just chopped her long lengths, going super short and showing off the new look on Instagram. Kravitz has gone short before and her cropped hairstyle is front and center for her YSL Beauté campaigns, but the new style could be a peek at something even bigger: fans are speculating that the trim could be for her Catwoman role.

Eartha Kitt, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Pfeiffer all had long hair for their takes on Catwoman, but comic book fans can attest to the fact that Selina Kyle has had short hair, too. Heroic Hollywood reports that The Batman is scheduled to start production early next year, so Kravtiz could be prepping a little early.

Her caption was short and sweet, just like her new 'do: "hair" and a scissor emoji.

Details on Kravitz's take on Catwoman are scant, but Matt Reeves's take on Batman seems to be going in a different direction than what viewers have seen in the past. In addition to Kravitz, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and a slew of fan-favorite villains, including The Riddler and The Penguin.