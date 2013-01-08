Zero Dark Thirty Wins Big at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Plus More Parties!

The powerful ladies of Globe-buzz film Zero Dark Thirty attended last night's New York Film Critics Circle Awards in Manhattan. The film's star and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Chastain (in Oscar de la Renta) was on hand to support her director Kathryn Bigelow, who picked up Best Director and Best Picture honors for the movie, which tells the story of the woman who headed up the operations to capture terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Congrats!

Plus, see more photos from parties this week!

MORE: • See Jessica Chastain’s Transformation!• 25 Fun Facts about Golden Globes Fashion• This Year’s Globes Nominees