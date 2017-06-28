Zendaya and Zac Efron Fall in Love as Circus Performers in a New Musical from La La Land Songwriters

Zendaya and Zac Efron are teaming up in a brand-new movie, and they're following in the footsteps of La La Land to do it.

The duo will be starring in The Greatest Showman, and it's more than just a movie—it's a musical.

Yes, you read that right. The two House of Mouse alumni will play singing circus performers alongside Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, and the first trailer dropped this morning. Zendaya and Efron also gave a sneak peak at the action with twinning Twitter posts.

That's not even the best part though (if you can believe it). Efron and Zendaya will be falling in love in the film, which makes it extra special.

The Greatest Showman is about P.T. Barnum (of Barnum & Bailey Circus fame), and his rise out of poverty to launching a worldwide circus in the 1800s.

Obviously with Zendaya and Efron at the helm of the movie, we can expect great things, but it seems like we're also in for a musical treat. The songs for the film were created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the Oscar-winning songs for La La Land.

The movie won't be released until December 25, but hopefully these sweet sneak peeks will hold you over in the meantime.