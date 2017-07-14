Zendaya and Tom Holland Hilariously Respond to Those Dating Reports on Twitter

Just yesterday, reports circulated that Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were dating IRL. They'd definitely make a cute couple, right?

Well, the Spider-Man co-stars jokingly replied to the rumors almost as quickly as they surfaced. The duo couldn't help but laugh at the news, taking to Twitter to poke fun at the situation.

"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA!," the multi-hyphenate entertainer tweeted to the actor. "I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???"

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Holland responded: "@Zendaya Does the press tour count," with two laughing emojis.

No time for vacation, here! Both Coleman and Holland are incredibly busy at the moment. Zendaya has two films in post-production, an animated movie in the works, and her hit TV series K.C. Undercover will continue into 2018. On the other hand, Holland is working on several films, including the next Avengers movie.

Everyone deserves a hype man like @tomholland2013 #hewillsmithedus A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

RELATED: Spider-Man Tom Holland Wore Zendaya's Clothes, Smashing Gender Norms in the ProcessHowever, they didn't outwardly deny that they're dating, so maybe (hopefully!) there's some truth to those reports.