Zendaya and Her On-Screen Little Sister Wore the Same Suit a Year Apart

Whether it's real life or pretend, having Zendaya as your sibling probably means you'll have a little bit of her show-stopping style. People reports that Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's younger sister on HBO's Euphoria, wore the exact same outfit as her fictional older sister, only they did it a year apart.

Zendaya wore the patterned suit with matching turtleneck to unveil her collection with Tommy Hilfiger at their New York Fashion Week show. The look featured a top-to-bottom print that spanned the blazer and pants to the long-sleeved turtleneck. It was fitting for her '70s themed TommyXZendaya capsule collection, which also featured throwback staples like wide-brimmed hats, polka dots, and flowing snakeskin-print dresses.

Reid wore the ensemble to the opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta over the weekend, letting the blazer hang over her shoulders like a seasoned fashion pro. While Zendaya wore her hair in loose waves with the outfit, Reid chose to put her braids up in a big bun.

The matching didn't stop at the clothes. In fact, Reid's makeup and accessories were pretty spot-on to Zendaya's look, too. Both wore bold pink eyeshadow with the black-and-white print and both actors opted for simple gold hoops. Big sis wore open-toed sandals for her runway walk and Reid chose simple white pumps.

Reid shared the look on her Instagram feed, which garnered high praise from Zendaya, who commented, "Gorgeous" along with heart emoji. the admiration goes both ways. Reid explained that she looks up to Zendaya like an actual big sister. She told People, "To be able to have her in my corner and get advice from her when I need it and just have her as another big sister is something that means the world to me."