Zendaya Dyed Her Hair Super Red Again 

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zendaya is known for never sticking to a single hair look for too long. And thanks to wigs and clip-in extensions, the Euphoria star hardly ever wears the exact same style or color twice — making the red hair she debuted on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet a complete surprise.

But if you're getting déjà vu seeing Zendaya as a redhead, it's because this is the exact same color she dyed her hair back in July when she showed up to a photo call for Spider-Man: Far from Home. The drastic change led fans to tweet her to ask if the color was real. The actress confirmed that she colored her hair using semi-permanent dye at the time, meaning it would fade off evenly in a handful of washes.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer /Getty Images

RELATED: Zendaya Has Super Red Hair Now

Still, fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that the star's new hair color was a sign that she's going to play Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of the Little Mermaid. But even though Zendaya's soft waves styled by Ursula Stephen channel Ariel, it's been announced that Halle Bailey got the part.

@zendaya is it a wig or dye? we gotta know — peter parker lovebot (@spideyplan) June 17, 2019

Since then, Zendaya's hair has transitioned from bright red to auburn, golden brown, and now back to red for the biggest night in television. But at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, her hair was back to its natural medium brunette shade.

VIDEO: Zendaya Met Gala Red Carpet 2019

Depsite the star being somewhat of a chameleon when it comes to her hair, her Emmy awards look is proof that this could be Zendaya's go-to color when she wants to give her brown hair a break. Here's to seeing how long she'll stick with it the second time around.