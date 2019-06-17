Zendaya Has Super Red Hair Now

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Thanks to the magic of wigs, clip-in bangs, and extensions, Zendaya wears a different haircut or color almost everytime she hits up a red carpet.

We've come to expect that as a hair chameleon, she'll never stick to a single look for very long. That's what makes her latest hair switch up so unexpected. The actress dyed her hair red during a press tour for Spider-Man: Far from Home. She confirmed it's the real deal with a Tweet this morning.

When one fan asked if "if it's a wig or dye? We gotta know," Zendaya respsonded with "I dyed it, semi-permanent."

I dyed it, semi-permanent — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 17, 2019

Zendaya is known for playing with her hair. In just the past few months she channed Cinderella with blonde hair at the 2019 Met Gala, wore faux piecey bangs to the Euphoria premiere, and her natural curls during an appearance in L.A. What makes this red hair so surprising is that she's actually commited to it — well, kind of.

Semi-permanent dye requires a lot less upkeep than permanent hair color. Instead of getting visible grown out roots, the color eventually washes out.

While Zendaya might have dyes her hair super red because she was craving a change ahead of the summer, some fans think it's a sign that she's playing Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Either way, red hair dye is a whole new world for Zendaya — and the color is working for her.