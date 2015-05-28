Zendaya's Plaid Ensemble Proves Why She's Fashion's Newest Darling 

Zendaya Coleman is well on her way to becoming your next street-style favorite to follow. We knew the singer, actress, and soon-to-be shoe designer had style when she stopped by InStyle’s New York office last month wearing a gray neoprene dress with a black patchwork bomber jacket, oversized gold hoops, and perfectly slicked back braids. But the Disney star once more wowed us in graphic Peter Pilotto separates at the Radio Disney Music Awards and again at the 2015 Met Gala in a Fausto Puglisi dress with a seemingly endless train.

Now, she’s done it again. The chic beauty tapped English designer Vivienne Westwood to dress her before arriving in true rock-star style at the London West Hollywood in Los Angeles last night. Wearing an asymmetric plaid jacket with matching pants from the designer’s fall 2016 collection, Zendaya looked appropriately polished yet undeniably cool. She paired the look with gold ankle-strap pumps and minimal gold jewels.

The star joined Joe Jonas, LL Cool J, and Keke Palmer, among other celebs, who all stepped out to celebrate the hotel’s recent $25 million renovation and the opening of its new penthouse inspired by Vivienne Westwood herself. Gourmet bites, a 360-degree view of L.A. and a glimpse of Zendaya? Sounds like a party.

