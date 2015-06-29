Zendaya's Response to Her Hair Haters Will Make You Love Her Even More

Another day, another 'do! Last night at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Zendaya stepped out onto the carpet rocking a daring pixie style as a complement to her sparkly Nicolas Jebran number. The star has never been one to shy away from debuting a bold hair look prior to any red carpet event, and while a few haters took it upon themselves to sound off online, Zendaya didn't let their opinions get her down. She posted her hilarious reaction to Twitter, followed by a video of herself removing her wig after the big event:

When people don't like your hair but they tweetin bout you tho..... #idgaf #idgaf 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/03PQxkEd1B — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 28, 2015

i love the way she always snatch off her wigs 😂 pic.twitter.com/x6PMWaVaLv — black girls (@bombblackgirlss) June 29, 2015

"I'm at that point in my life where I'm like, I'm 18 years old. I have the rest of my life to be boring, so why do it now?" she previously told InStyle. "While I can still eat pizza and it won't go to my hips, and while I can still do crazy hairstyles and not have to worry about wrinkles, I want to do it! I'm doing whatever I want and having fun with it." Amen to that! Besides, as the old proverb goes—if you have haters, you're doing something right.

