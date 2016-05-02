Zendaya Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Natural Beauty at the Airport

Zendaya may go full glam when it comes to her stunning red carpet looks, but she has no problem showing off her natural beauty as well. The K.C. Undercover star flashed a smile as she walked barefaced through LAX airport in Los Angeles Sunday, with her hair in soft waves.

With a quilted black Chanel bag on her arm, The 18-year-old fashionista was glowing as she made her way to her flight, going low key in black leggings, Nike flip flops, a gray top and a Grateful Apparel jacket.

The embellished black and gray jacket was the clear statement maker of the Disney star's off-duty outfit, which she called attention to on her Instagram page. Although Zendaya didn't post an airport selfie, she did share a split shot of herself there in the jacket and mentioned the clothing company.

@gratefulapparel A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 2, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

While Zendaya has made it no secret that she loves getting glammed up, she also doesn't stray away from stepping away from makeup kits and sharing no makeup selfies with her fans. In one shot, she can be seen barefaced in a white T-shirt, which she jokingly captioned, Fresh baby facededed...goodnight"

Fresh baby facededed...goodnight😘 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Sep 3, 2015 at 9:22pm PDT

Further proof that whether she's slaying the red carpet or toning it down, Zendaya's confidence shines through no matter what.