Zendaya's Mother Just Sent Her the Most Classic Mom Text

Mom's gonna mom!

Even celebrities aren't immune to awkward parental texts—just ask Zendaya. On Tuesday, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress shared a screenshot of a recent text conversation with her mother that looks all too familiar. The 20-year-old triple threat's mom, Claire, apparently came across an article on Facebook she thought her daughter would find interesting. Naturally, she sent it her way along with a couple of teasing tongue-out emojis. Like you do.

The title of the article in question? "Study Shows the More Time You Spend With Your Mom, The Longer She'll Live." Ah yes, classic mom bait.

Zendaya's response was even better. A simple "wow mom..." with a string of laughing emojis.

The young star posted a photo of the interaction on Twitter, and asked a question many children have found themselves asking: "Why is my mother like this??" Spoiler alert: because she loves you.

Keep trolling, moms!