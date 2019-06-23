Zendaya Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's Negative Comments About Her Met Gala Gown

More than a month after the Met Gala, Zendaya is setting the record straight about her feelings toward Lindsay Lohan's criticism of her Cinderella light-up gown, which she wore to this year's annual fashion event.

Back in May, Lohan decided to play fashion police and gave unsolicited style advice to the young star. "Claire Danes did that with Zac Posen already," she wrote on Instagram, before tagging Danes herself in another comment that read: "You wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever.”

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

However, Lindsay's not-so-nice words didn't seem to affect the Euphoria actress. “I didn't feel hurt by it and it didn't make me sad because I have no idea what that person is going through,” she said during a new interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Zendaya added: "Maybe in some strange way, that comment made them feel better that day. People are only negative because negativity is eating away at them.”

The actress's stylist Law Roach also decided to tune out Lohan's mean girl comments, as he pulled a total Mariah Carey when asked about the Lohan Beach House founder's critique. "I don't know her," he told ET, offering no further details.

Zendaya's fans also came to her defense following the incident. "What did you wear to the Met?" one user asked Lohan, while another said: "You know you rocked your look when @lindsaylohan has something negative to say. Zendaya will always be a queen."

It seems we all could learn a lesson from Zendaya when it comes to tuning out the haters.