Zendaya Shuts Down an Internet Bully With a Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Zendaya isn’t letting internet bullies bring her—or anyone else—down. This week, the Disney star took to Twitter to shine light on user @Manstagram_, who had attempted to shame YouTube makeup artist Shannon C. by posting a split photo of her with and without makeup on.

"This is why our first date is running a mile around the track to see if you sweat your makeup off," the user captioned the photo. And while it’s clear that Shannon looks gorgeous with or without the help of beauty products, Zendaya wanted to make it clear that this kind of shaming won’t be tolerated.

"@Manstagram_ that awkward moment when this tweet is irrelevant because she’s slaying both ways #wannaborrowmyglasses," she tweeted back at the bully, along with a gorgeous makeup-free selfie. Shannon also tweeted back at Zendaya to thank her, saying, "Women who stick up for women. Thank you @Zendaya and everyone else. i <3 you." See their empowering tweets below.

@Manstagram_ that awkward moment when this tweet is irrelevant cause she's slaying both ways #wannaborrowmyglasses pic.twitter.com/4BXge1Ch4K — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 10, 2015

Women who stick up for women. Thank you @Zendaya and everyone else <3 i love you. — Shannon (Shaaanxo) (@xoShaaan) June 11, 2015

