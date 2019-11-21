Zendaya Hates Tattoos — but Says She'd Consider Getting a Nod to Euphoria on Her Lip

She stole your heart on Disney Channel, proved she's got real chops on HBO's Euphoria, and basically every red carpet showed that she can do no wrong, but Zendaya's experimental style and no-holds-barred approach to her roles doesn't mean she's up for anything. In a new interview with Allure, she explained that she loves tattoos, but won't be getting any soon — except there's one very sentimental exception.

"I love tattoos. But I don't want any," Zendaya said. Her one exception? It goes back to Euphoria and a scene that got stuck in just about every fan's head: the sequence when her character, Rue, and her best friend Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, get tattoos on the inside of their lips.

"Hunter and I want to get 'rules' tattooed on our [inner] lip. So we might do that," Zendaya added.

A tattoo on the inside of her lip won't actually show on the red carpet, so if (when) it happens, fans may not even know.

The Allure interview included a talk on Euphoria's influence on other parts of Zendaya's life. Tattoos aside, the show opened up a whole new world for her behind the camera. While she said that she'd love to get some law experience under her belt for personal reasons, the HBO series made her see filmmaking in a whole different way and was the catalyst for her to look into the process of making movies.

"[I'd study] law or something, not to practice, just to be able to read my own contracts," she says. "I've become obsessed with cinematography because of Euphoria. I definitely want to learn more about that."

While Zendaya does have producer credits (for K.C. Undercover and A White Lie), she hasn't stepped behind the scenes just yet. Just add it to her already impressive résumé.