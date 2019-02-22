Zendaya's Face Just Landed a New Beauty Gig

Image zoom Alexi Lubomirski for Lancôme

Zendaya is very busy. The 22-year-old star is getting ready to show her first Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection during Paris Fashion Week and recently wrapped filming her role in Spiderman: Far from Home, but somehow in-between all of these exciting gigs, she found to time to land an exciting new beauty contract.

Zendaya is Lancôme's newest global ambassador. In this new role, she'll join the likes of Lupita N'yong'o, Julia Roberts,Taylor Hill, and Lily Collins, who are also faces of the brand. Lancôme made the exciting announcement Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, with other global ambassadors Taylor Hill and Lupita Nyong'o in attendance.

"It’s a huge honor to be able to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible line-up of iconic women,” said Zendaya in a statement.

Zendaya's second beauty contract comes just three years after being named a CoverGirl at the age of 19. And if there's any celeb that's made to front a beauty brand, it's Zendaya. She's a star we often look to for inspiration on the red carpet because she's fearless when it comes to trying new colors, products, or trends — whether it's yellow eyeshadow, or keeping things simply with all over dewy skin.

What's more impressive is that while Zendaya has access to a glam team, she often does her own makeup for the red carpet, In fact, she even gave us a killer tip on how to get the perfect highlight a few years back.

We can't wait to see what makeup looks Zendaya brings to the red carpet next.