The Miss America Pageant Taps Zendaya as a Judge

Prepare to soon watch Zendaya dish her charming wit for the Miss America Pageant. The 18-year-old singer and actress has joined the judging panel the 95th anniversary of the scholarship competition, the organization has announced.

“It’s great to be part of a show that celebrates women who are in college or graduated, and striving to make the world a better place through their chosen platform, ranging from domestic violence and bullying to cancer research and female empowerment, while also embracing beauty and fashion,” she said in a statement. Of course, it’s appropriate that the multi-talented teen is joining Brett Eldredge, snowboarding champ Amy Purdy, and Taya Kyle, an author and the wife of the late U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, along three other yet-to-be-announced panelists.

RELATED: Zendaya Shuts Down Internet Bully with a Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Not only does the star have a successful following for her role on Disney’s K.C. Undercover, but she’s also an accomplished musician with a just-launched shoe line, Daya by Zendaya, to boot. “I remember watching Miss America as a kid, so it’s an honor to help celebrate the 95th anniversary of the competition and to help select the next Miss America,” she added. So will Zendaya have a soft spot for Miss California considering she’s from the Golden State? We’ll have to tune in to find out.

The 95th annual Miss America Pageant will air Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Nuance Salma Hayek Facial Oil