Zendaya's Euphoria Co-Star Jacob Elordi Sounded off on Rumors That They're Dating

Zendaya's Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, has set the record straight on rumors that the two of them dating.

"She’s like my sister," he told GQ Australia about the 23-year-old actress in an interview published Monday.

"Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She's super dope to work with," he continued. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with. [Creator] Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop."

The comments come after the two were spotted vacationing together in Greece over the summer. They also hung out in Australia last week, where they were honored at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Zendaya was named GQ's Woman of the Year, and Elordi, 22, was honored as TV Actor of the Year.

Elordi previously dated The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, and Zendaya has been linked to Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, though they've made it clear those were just rumors.