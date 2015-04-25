Zendaya Reveals 5 Things to Look Forward to When She Hosts Tonight’s Radio Disney Music Awards

Zendaya is set to host tonight’s Radio Disney Music Awards, and you better believe that she has a few surprises in store. We already know that the singer, actress, and red carpet pro always brings the unexpected, but when she stopped by our New York City offices earlier this week, she revealed a few things that we can look forward to during tonight’s ceremony. “This year, it’s more about the fans and just having fun,” the K.C Undercover star told InStyle, adding that she's “really excited.” We are, too, which is why we’re sharing five things that you can expect to see from Zendaya during tonight’s show, airing on Sunday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.

1. She’ll have at least five wardrobe changes throughout the show, and that’s not even including her red carpet look.

“We’ve got to keep it interesting, so we’ve got plenty of changes to do,” said Zendaya, who's working with her stylist, Law Roach, for the show. “There are going to be some glamour moments, but we’ll keep switching it up. We’re going to have a little bit of everything.”

2. She’ll be rocking some killer heels on stage, but she’ll balance them out with a few pairs of sensible kicks.

“I want to be comfortable so that I can go hang out with the kids, or jump around in the audience,” Zendaya said. “I want to be part of the show in more of that sense.”

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

RELATED: Exclusive! Zendaya to Launch Her Own Shoe Collection This Fall

3. She’s declared it to be a stress-free zone, both for the fans and herself.

“It’s a really chill show, which is why I like it,” Zendaya said. “There’s not a lot of pressure, and it’s not that uptight or serious. This isn’t like the Oscars or anything like that—this is just for fun.”

4. Behind the scenes, it’ll be a family affair (and she’s counting on them to entertain her throughout the night).

“My little nieces and nephews are going to come,” she said. “And I’m probably going to be hanging out with my parents a lot backstage, so they better keep it fun.”

5. The after-parties will be far from wild.

“They’re pretty kid-friendly,” said Zendaya. As for what will be served, she ventured a Disney-appropriate guess. “Fruit juice and Cheez-its!”

PHOTOS: See All the Best Looks from the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet