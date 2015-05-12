Zendaya's Tip for Perfect Eyebrows? "Put Down the Tweezers!"

Eyebrows have the ability to make or break a look, and Zendaya clearly knows their power well. Though she has a pretty perfect set now, things weren't always this way.

"First day of seventh grade, I went to get my eyebrows waxed, and the lady jacked me up," the star told InStyle on a recent visit to the offices. "They were thin—one was circular, and one was square. Never again! From that point on I did my own eyebrows."

Since then, Zendaya has her fill-in method down, and trusts Kelley Baker to maintain their shape. "I like my eyebrows big and thick," she adds. "Kelley got my eyebrows even more perfect, so now I have someone to conisistently go to so I do'nt have to keep doing it myself, because it's a pain in the butt."

Her advice to her younger fans eager to alter their arches? "Put down the tweezers! I've been there," she says. "Don't touch them! Leave them bushy and gorgeous for as long as you can, and go to the right person who will not take your eyebrows off." Sage advice we wish we had followed back in the day, for sure.

