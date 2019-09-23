Zendaya Channeled Poison Ivy in a Naked Dress at the Emmys

Forget MJ and the Spider-Man universe. At Sunday's Emmy Awards, Zendaya channeled a completely different superhero franchise with her sheer green dress and new reddish hair. The combination of verdant green and vibrant red drew instant comparisons to a certain supervillain: Batman's Poison Ivy.

Zendaya gave her Instagram followers a preview of her new hair color on her Story, which showed a peek of her Veronica Lake waves and their new red color. When she stepped out onto the purple carpet, however, the complete look was all femme fatale, with a sheer, green corset-style bodice paired with a single draped shoulder and long skirt. (All custom Vera Wang.) The super-high slit gave fans a view of her matching green shoes. She added a bold sparkling cuff and shimmering chandelier earrings as the finishing touch.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Image zoom Instagram/Zendaya

The high-slit look is a favorite for Zendaya, as was one of her signature leg-out poses. She's worn dresses with similar high slits in the past and even posed in what's clearly her signature leg-lengthening mid-stride go-to.

she knows what the people want and she serves #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/mb3Nrwsnyp — emily (@spideyscheIIe) September 23, 2019

The color combination and throwback vibes were very reminiscent of Uma Thurman's take on the character from Joel Schumacher's 1997 Technicolor Batman flick, Batman & Robin. Of course, fans took notice of the similarity.

RELATED: Why Zendaya Decided to Stick With the '70s For Her Latest Tommy Hilfiger Collection

ZENDAYA CAME TO SERVE pic.twitter.com/XQBtaRLbCm — 𝐛𝐫𝐞 (@stealthspideys) September 22, 2019

zendaya looking like poison ivy my goodness — fowsia (@iriswestallens) September 22, 2019

zendaya as poison ivy is a literal concept#Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/tco5WwnuVG — josie ❄️🍁 (@emiliaheards) September 23, 2019

The Internet: Rihanna reportedly in talks to play Poison Ivy

Zendaya: #Emmys pic.twitter.com/oSiRzfidpS — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) September 23, 2019

uhh can zendaya be both mary jane watson and poison ivy?? what are the rules? do they matter?? — ball of anxiety (@brandnewella) September 23, 2019

RELATED: Zendaya's Plunging Neckline Tried to Steal the Spotlight, But We're Too Distracted By Her Diamond Earrings

Earlier this month, rumors of Rihanna's possible casting as Poison Ivy in the upcoming Batman flick started making the rounds. She's got a soft spot for the character, having dressed up as Ivy for Halloween. She even said she'd be open to the idea, telling Entertainment Tonight that she's obsessed.

"You know what, they didn't call me yet. But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life," she said. "I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!"

With Zendaya's villain-ready look, it's clear that Rihanna's got a little bit of competition if she's serious about squaring off against Batman.