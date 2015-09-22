Zendaya Just Landed a Beautiful New Role with CHI

With strands this fabulous, it was only a matter of time before Zendaya got a hair contract of her own—and as of today, she's the official brand ambassador for CHI. The company behind everyone's favorite flat iron named the star as their first-ever celebrity face, and considering the many glamorous styles we've seen her work on the red carpet, the partnership is a match made in hair heaven. "I was interested in partnering with CHI because most people know I'm someone who has a different look every time I step out," she tells WWD. "Hair, for me, has been a way to experiment, grow, and find out more about myself and develop my confidence." One of the first ads you can expect to see will appropriately be for her favorite product from the range, the Touch 2 Touch Screen Hair Dryer ($190, ulta.com), with a digital campaign to launch later this month. We only wish we were this cool when we were 19...

