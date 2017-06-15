Zendaya Proves You Can Wear a Bumble Bee Top and Tutu At Any Age

Just days after stunning on the red carpet in a breezy summer sundress, Zendaya was back at it with a new look—only this time it was much more casual.

For the Spider-Man: Homecoming photo call in London on Thursday, Zendaya wore the sweetest bumble bee-esque sweater that we want to copy immediately. The Disney actress paired the yellow and black striped top with a flouncy blue tutu skirt that gives us total Rihanna vibes.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

To finish off the look, she tied a white belt around her waist that matched her pumps, and slicked her hair back into a tidy ponytail (no surprise there, as the style has become a major summer trend).

While her latest style is drastically different from the bombshell glamour she typically brings to the red carpet, Zendaya's playful outfit clearly demonstrates that casual girly clothes can still make a big statement at any age.