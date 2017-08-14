Zendaya Is a Total Bombshell in Bruno Mars’s “Versace on the Floor” Music Video

Clearly, the love is mutual between Bruno Mars and Zendaya. After the Spider-Man: Homecoming star gave a spot-on impersonation of Mars's "24K Magic" on MTV's Lip Sync Battle earlier this summer, she was at it again, but this time in the artist's new music video, "Versace on the Floor."

Mars, who gave us a peek at the sultry number during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, dropped the entire video later on Sunday night, surprising us with a special guest appearance from his latest muse. And let’s just say Zendaya fits the part.

During the video’s five-and-a-half minutes, the 20-year-old dances, lip syncs, and strikes sexy poses in a hotel room, wearing nothing more than a silver embellished Versace mini dress with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Mars plays the piano and belts out the lyrics from the hit in the room next door.

The dream-like atmosphere is further enhanced by some serious mood lighting that resembles a romantic starry night, which prompts Zendaya’s dress to sparkle even more. Her super sleek strands offset by a new crop of fringe continues to elevate her bombshell status.

When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen. #VersaceOnTheFloor @brunomars A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Shortly after the video’s release, the beauty took to Instagram to share the news. “When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen. #VersaceOnTheFloor @brunomars,” she wrote alongside a snippet of the pair giving each other sexy eyes.

RELATED: Zendaya Wore the Pantsuit of Hillary Clinton’s Dreams

Check out the complete video for "Versace on the Floor" above.