The 2 Things You Need to Achieve Zendaya’s Gorgeous Faux Glow

Creating a believable faux glow isn’t always easy, but Zendaya made it look effortless on the red carpet at last night’s BET Awards. So, how exactly did she pull it off? Here, the star’s makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, fills us in on his simple two-step recipe for a flawless bronze.

Rather than taking the self-tanner route, the pro opted for a more temporary solution for the big night, applying NKD SKN 1 Day Bronzing Tinted Lotion in Medium Matte ($15; ulta.com) to the star’s clean skin. To get the look at home, be sure to prep with an exfoliator to slough away dead skin cells. Then, use the brand’s tanning mitt for an even application.

The last step? “I followed up with Vita Liberata Passionflower and Argan Dry Oil in SPF 50 ($45; sephora.com) to give skin protection and a stunning, dewy radiance,” Avendaño tells InStyle. Essential during the drying summer months, the nourishing, lightweight product can be used in place of daily moisturizer.

Courtesy

