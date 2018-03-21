If You Have $12, Zendaya Found the Spring Collection Your Wardrobe Needs

Birds are chirping, flowers are blooming, and before you know it, your spring wardrobe will be overflowing with pretty pastels and boho-chic designs. Why? Our favorite style star Zendaya curated a spring collection with Boohoo, and it, legit, has everything you need to stay chic without maxing out your credit cards this season. In The Zendaya Edit, you'll find trendy items for as low as $12 and nothing over $100.

What's even better? The stylish pieces can be worn just about anywhere. "I always like to think of the dress up/dress down concept," Zendaya exclusively tells InStyle. "I feel like it was important that every piece I chose should have that versatility so people can get the most form their looks." I

Courtesy $30 SHOP NOW Boohoo

mean, who doesn't love finding a piece that can be worn to a meeting and to brunch on the weekends? Just look at the versatile outfit (pictured above) from the collection. Zendaya's fab stylist Law Roach put the pastel look together. And all we can say is spring goals, people.

RELATED: 12 of Zendaya's Favorite Things

Courtesy $53 SHOP NOW Boohoo

We are also living for the inclusive sizing options, which range from 4 - 22. So go ahead and shop The Zendaya Edit, which is live on Boohoo's website now.