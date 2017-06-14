Zendaya Turns a Breezy Summer Sundress into a Red Carpet Win

The ruffled off-the-shoulder frock is still among the hottest silhouettes of the summer, and Zendaya found a way to turn the warm-weather style into a red carpet–worthy win. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star stepped out for a photocall in Madrid, Spain, in a light blue Jonathan Simkhai dress that we’d love to wear to our next summer wedding.
The frock featured a cascading ruffled neckline that flowed down her side and was almost strapless, save for two skinny straps holding it up. The pretty periwinkle gown (shop a similar style here) also featured a tasteful cutout at her right rib and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. If you love her look, check out another similar, winning style here.
Zendaya paired the dress with blue sequined pumps from Rihanna's collaboration with Manolo Blahnik ($1,295; manoloblahnik.com), a wavy hairstyle, and hoop earrings. RiRi personally gifted her with the heels last summer, and Zendaya's promised "slayage" definitely showed up on Tuesday night.
Her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, went more casual for the event, rocking a blue blazer, white tee, low-rise jeans, Nike sneakers, and a Miansai necklace ($145; miansai.com).
As for the film, while Zendaya stars alongside Holland, she won’t be playing his love interest, Mary Jane Watson. The actress will be playing a character named Michelle, who we know little about.
We’ll have to catch Spider-Man: Homecoming when it hits theaters on July 7 to find out.