Earlier this year we learned that Barbie would be able to wear flats for the first time in 50 years, and it looks like Mattel is continuing to diversify its doll offerings. This time they're honoring Zendaya Coleman with a miniature version of her stunning Oscars 2015 look.

Coleman has never been shy about expressing herself, so the collaboration with Barbie is fitting as they continue to push their Raise Your Voice initiative. The movement encourages girls to speak up and teaches them that their words are valuable. The toy company seems excited to work with the Disney star, and they even took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the one-of-a-kind doll (below).

According to Entertainment Weekly, Coleman explained, "I’m excited to be a part of the new direction the Barbie brand is headed, specifically how they are celebrating diversity in the line and encouraging kids to raise their voices." She went on to add, "It’s a positive message to send to my fans, including my nieces who are coming with me to the concert."

In addition to the new doll, Coleman will host the Barbie Rock 'n Royals concert at Hollywood Palladium on September 26. All ticket proceeds will support VH1 Save the Music.

