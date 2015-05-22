In Search of an Epic Memorial Day Weekend Playlist? Zedd Can Help Out

EDM superstar Zedd shared his 12 song picks with our friends over at EW. 'Scuse us as we blast his curated playlist all weekend long. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. How's this for a memorable finale? David Letterman's final Late Show episode racked in a whopping 13.7 million viewers. [Deadline]

2. Get to know Rebel Wilson's rumored new beau, Mickey Gooch Jr. [People]

3. Community star Joel McHale is set to host this year's ESPYs on July 15th. [ABC]

4. Breaking Bad fans, you might want to book a trip to London this summer! There's a new pop-up bar inspired by the hit show that's coming to the city. [FWx]

5. This is how school dress codes actually shame girls. [Time]