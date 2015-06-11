Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair White! See His New Look

The Beatles had their "White Album" era, and now Zayn Malik is going through his white hair phase. Only a few days after dyeing his buzz cut green, the ex-One Direction member posted a shot of his new 'do to Instagram with the caption, "White hair now."

Ever since leaving the boyband, Malik has held no reservations over experimenting with his look. Back in April, he made his first public appearances sans Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson at the 2015 Asian Awards with his long layers completely shaved, and between his green and white hues, he apparently took purple on a test-run, though no photographic evidence was posted. "Had it purple yesterday," he tweeted. "Ha, trying 'em all out." You do you, Zayn!

