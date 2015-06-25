Zayn Malik Stole the Spotlight at Valentino and Louis Vuitton's Paris Shows

The boys of One Direction may be busy spritzing on their latest fragrance, Between Us, this week, but don’t be fooled into thinking that former boy band member Zayn Malik is sitting at home, reminiscing over the past. Instead, the 22-year-old English singer is shuffling in and out of the front-row seats of various spring 2016 men’s shows in Paris.

Yes, his newly colored platinum 'do is making a bold, bright statement and handsomely complements the star’s boyish charm. Perhaps the first to rock one of Louis Vuitton’s floral shirts from next year’s silk-fueled collection, Malik paired it with perfectly-crisped navy chinos and white sneakers when he attended the fashion house's runway show in Paris today.

And while Vuitton is by far one of the season’s most anticipated highlights, it wasn’t Malik's only stop. Yesterday, he showed an affinity for structured tailoring while attending the Valentino show in another navy number that encapsulated his on-point style. The look involved a classic navy pant and white shirt combo, but he elevated it with a knee-length, trench-like jacket with an oversize white and burgundy collar. And at the show Malik met up with fellow former boy-bander Joe Jonas, who looked just as sharp. The duo made time for a photo opportunity and Jonas took to Instagram to post the below shot. Bros before shows? That seems to have been their mantra.

