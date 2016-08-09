Zayn Malik and Snakehips Drop Sultry New "Cruel" Music Video

Zayn Malik has dropped the hot new music video for his Snakehips collaboration "Cruel," and it's giving us major "Pillowtalk" feels.

The track, which the former One Direction boy bander and the electronic duo Snakehips released nearly a month ago, is a seriously catchy dance single and the club-inspired video, which heavily features the crooning 23-year-old, doesn't disappoint.

In dark and moody scenes, the British stud appears to be in a dimly lit underground club filled with swaying dancers and countless TVs that the camera zooms in on to show many more images of the tattooed star singing on the screens. Basically, it's all about Zayn. The beat is infectious and the video itself is seriously steamy as the hitmaker gazes at the viewer and sings about a girl (Gigi, perhaps?) that he can't help but notice in the crowd.

There's really nothing "Cruel" about the sexy new track, except to maybe leave us wanting more, and this catchy single, in addition to a recently announced collaboration with Sri Lankan rapper M.I.A. on " Freedun," makes us think the former 1D member has a pretty promising future ahead of him.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Look Head-Over-Heels in Love Holding Hands in N.Y.C.

Watch the full video at the top.