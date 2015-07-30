Zayn Malik Signed With RCA Records, and He's Really Excited About It

Zayn Malik's solo career is finally taking off (as if you had any doubt it would). Today, the former One Direction member announced via Twitter that he has officially signed a record deal with RCA Records, and he is very happy about it.
"I guess I never explained why I left, it was for this moment to be given the opportunity to show you who i really am! #realmusic #RCA !!" the singer tweeted this morning, followed by a photo of himself signing the record deal. He ended with one last tweet, which read "#REALME."
But he's not alone in his excitement—Simon Cowell, the former American Idol judge who brought the boys of One Direction together on the seventh season of X Factor, tweeted out his congratulations to Malik.
Only one question remains—is Zayn Malik going to be the next Justin Timberlake? Only time will tell.
