Zayn Malik’s New Hair Color Is a Classic Breakover Move 

Zayn Malik's a fan of the breakover. In the past, he's proved that the rules of changing your hair after ending a relationship also apply when leaving a band. After leaving One Direction almost three years ago, Malik shaved his hair into a buzz cut, and the following summer he tried a plethora of pastel hair colors.

Fast forward to 2018, and Malik is once again embracing the breakover after ending his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid. This time around, Malik didn't pick up his clippers, but instead opted for a new hair color.

RELATED: Liam Payne and His One Direction Bandmates Keep Changing Their Hairstyles

The singer was spotted in Miami on the set of his new music video with platinum blonde hair and a matching bleached beard.

Splash News

Malik's new look is one that he's worn before. The last time he had platinum hair was in his "Pillowtalk" music video in 2016, which coincidentally co-stars Hadid.

Considering Malik's track record, he knows the power of a dramatic post-breakup hair makeover. We can't help but wonder: Is the singer's return to platinum blonde a subtle message that he's open to getting back with Hadid?