Zayn Malik Bought a $10.7 Million Penthouse After Splitting from Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is moving on after his split from Gigi Hadid, and part of that means finding a new place to live. The two often shacked up at Hadid’s NoHo apartment when they were both in N.Y.C., but now that they’re no longer together, it makes sense that Zayn has found a fancy new pad to call home.

According to StreetEasy, the British singer purchased a new 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom penthouse in New York’s SoHo area for $10.7 million. The 3,600-square-foot apartment features airy lofted ceilings, exposed brick, and a spacious chef’s kitchen, perfect to accommodate Zayn’s love of cooking. The penthouse also comes with 1,000 feet of private outdoor space to enjoy during New York’s warm summer nights.

Zayn’s purchase of the apartment has reportedly been in contract since Valentine’s Day, which could give some insight as to when this relationship started going south. It closed on March 13, which is the same day that Zayn and Gigi announced their breakup.

Keep scrolling for a look inside Zayn’s fancy new pad.