With a Pun and a GIF, Zayn Malik Teases New Music on Twitter

With a debut solo album and sultry hits like "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" closing out a successful 2016, Zayn Malik is finally teasing new music in the new year and promising fans exciting material to come.

The "Pillowtalk" hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday to give followers a bone by providing a "lil' taster" of the good stuff we can expect this year. The former One Direction boy bander first shared a 28-second clip of an instrumental track mixed with the 24-year-old's voice as he croons what appears to be a high-pitched vocal introduction. A GIF of a giant hand offering a bone labeled with the word "excited" to a dancing dog plays over the new track.

"Lil taster," the musician wrote on Twitter. He also tweeted, "More to come."

Lil taster ... — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 7, 2017

More to come 👀 — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 7, 2017

When a fan retweeted the news with, "Taster? B— new music?" the "Like I Would" singer proved that he's just as pumped as we are with his response. "Really no need for derogatory terminology like that ... I'm excited too though," he tweeted.

Really no need for derogatory terminology like that ...I'm excited too though 👌🏽😉 https://t.co/6TXbpAnAGd — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 7, 2017

This new music teaser is the latest to show that 2017 is already kicking off to be a great year for Malik, who has been enjoying the significant hype around his Fifty Shades Darker hit with Taylor Swift, recently accepted an iHeartRadio "win," and has been sharing plenty of stylish-adorable moments with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.