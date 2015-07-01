Zayn Malik's First Solo Album Will Be "Worth the Wait"

It's been a tough few months for fans of One Direction. After Zayn Malik announced he was leaving the boy band in late March because he wanted to live the life of a normal 22-year-old, the singer and producer Naughty Boy riled both Directioners and band member Louis Tomlinson up when he revealed that they were working on Malik's first album together. Following a Twitter war that even prompted the hashtage #TomlinsonSlaysAgain to trend worldwide, it's safe to say that those still in Malik's court could use a bit of good news. Well, here it is.

On Wednesday, Naughty Boy sat down with the UK's Captial FM radio, where he opened up about Malik's forthcoming album. "I think he’s just going to make, he’s making a very soulful record," the producer, who has also worked with the likes of Sam Smith and Wiz Khalifa, said. "He's writing, himself, on it as well. I think it's worth the wait. I think the less I say about it the better." He also added that while he thinks each member of 1D brought something different to the table, he felt that Malik's talents were underrepresented. No news yet on when the album will drop, but we can't wait until it does.

