Zayn Malik Dyes His Hair Gray

Zayn Malik has been making a lot of major life changes lately, including a few to his hair. After shaving his signature boy band coiff into a buzz cut, thus marking the end of his tenure in One Direction, the star has experimented with shades ranging from bleach blonde to green, and just about everything in between. No surprise here, he's at it again and his latest look, which he debuted at a party in West Hollywood this week, officially puts him in the category of the celebrities who have gone gray on purpose.

We're not sure if his new hue is a "breakover" move—after all, he did just split from his fiancée Perrie Edwards—but whatever his motivation, Malik is definitely making that silver fox aesthetic work for him. You do you, Zayn!

