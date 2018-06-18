Here's What Zayn Malik Had to Say About His and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Status

Why did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up? For years, their pretty young love appeared to be unbreakable, but when the millennials tweeted about their split in March, it left some fans—us included—scratching their heads. Rumor has it they called it quits because of their work, though Hadid’s statement left it open-ended. “As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be,” she wrote. Aw.

In case you forgot, they were photographed making out a month after their very public split. Now, Malik has made it somewhat clear that despite their separation, they’re still obsessed with each other. In an interview GQ, he explains exactly how they met in 2015 (at a party, right after her split from Joe Jonas), and also revealed that they see each other regularly, most often at his farm in Pennsylvania where they share a horse named Cool, and other times at Hadid’s Manhattan apartment.

“I’m really thankful that I met her,” Malik said, adding, “We’re still really good friends, and we’re still in contact.” In an apparent reference to Taylor Swift, he shared that there’s “no bad blood” between them.

“We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on [our relationship], make it something for people’s expectations,” he said. For him, Hadid was the light that helped him overcome negativity before releasing his first album. “I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f— was running through my body at the time,” he said. “She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

Sounds like #ZiGi are together, but let’s not put a label on it.