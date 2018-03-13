Wait, Didn't Zayn Malik Get Gigi Hadid's Eyes Tattooed on His Body Before Their Breakup? 

Young Hollywood love took a blow on Tuesday when Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced their breakup after more than two years of dating, but it left some fans concerned ... for Malik's chest.

As any diehard Gigi/Zayn fan knows, back in January, Hadid posted a cute video of Malik dancing around without a shirt on. It was a sweet moment of a relationship now concluded. That said, looking a little closer at the video reveals something that is, in hindsight, alarming: Zayn Malik's tattoo, right on his chest.

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 12, 2018 at 1:30pm PST

Malik goofs around and smack dab in the middle of his chest is a gigantic tattoo of what resembles Gigi Hadid's eyes. The permanent ink wasn't officially affirmed as an ode to Gigi by either member of the former power couple, but fans were wholly convinced. It's a little tough to look at now, in light of the breakup news.

Splash News

The former couple dated for more than two years before ultimately calling it quits. They announced the news Tuesday in separate Twitter statements after a U.K. outlet reported on the split.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," Malik tweeted. "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared," Hadid said. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG."

Gigi and Zayn broke up, but you can't break up with a chest tattoo. Sorry, Zayn.